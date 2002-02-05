Starhunter readied for fall syndication

Western International Syndication and Alliance Atlantis Communications Inc. are teaming up on a new first-run action series for syndication, Starhunter.

The weekly science-fiction series is being sold for the fall, and 22 one-hour episodes

will be available.

The series stars Michael Pare (Hope Floats, The Virgin Suicides) as a

bounty hunter who, along with his crew, brings down intergalactic

criminals.

Western International will handle the distribution sales, while Alliance

Atlantis is producing.