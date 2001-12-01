Stargate spin-off in the stars

MGM Domestic Television has cleared action series Stargate SG-1 on the

Fox O&O stations for two more seasons and sources say the studio is

preparing the launch of a spin-off series for next fall.

MGM executives weren't commenting, but insiders say the spin-off is

Stargate: Atlantis.

MGM is said to be shopping the series for cable and syndication runs.

Stargate-SG-1 has been in syndication for four seasons and has aired on

Showtime for five seasons.

MGM executives are going to end the show's run after six seasons and its

final season will debut on cable's Sci Fi Channel next fall, rather than

Showtime.

The Fox owned and operated stations have signed on for season's five and

six.