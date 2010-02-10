Starcom Names Weeks New Branded Entertainment Chief
Starcom USA
has named Tom Weeks as the new chief of its branded entertainment and
content
development unit. Weeks replaces Laura Caraccioli-Davis, who quit the
agency to
join Ben Silverman's new multi-platform programming venture Electus in
Los Angeles.
Weeks reports to agency CEO Lisa Donohue and will lead a
team of 15 people. Weeks, who joined Starcom in 1998 and retains his senior VP title in the new
role, has created
branded content for clients including Kellogg, Bank of America, Allstate
and
Walgreens and is also a member of the agencie's management board.
"Content has taken a center stage in how we go to market for
clients, and consumers are demanding more from entertainment in the
world of
digitization, personalization and interactivity," said Donohue. "Tom
has the right blend of experience,
relationships and commitment to lead our entertainment practice in an
exciting
new direction for our client partners. We can expect more innovative
work
coming from Tom and our entertainment team."
