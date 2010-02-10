Starcom Names Weeks New Branded Entertainment Chief

Starcom USA

has named Tom Weeks as the new chief of its branded entertainment and

content

development unit. Weeks replaces Laura Caraccioli-Davis, who quit the

agency to

join Ben Silverman's new multi-platform programming venture Electus in

Los Angeles.

Weeks reports to agency CEO Lisa Donohue and will lead a

team of 15 people. Weeks, who joined Starcom in 1998 and retains his senior VP title in the new

role, has created

branded content for clients including Kellogg, Bank of America, Allstate

and

Walgreens and is also a member of the agencie's management board.

"Content has taken a center stage in how we go to market for

clients, and consumers are demanding more from entertainment in the

world of

digitization, personalization and interactivity," said Donohue. "Tom

has the right blend of experience,

relationships and commitment to lead our entertainment practice in an

exciting

new direction for our client partners. We can expect more innovative

work

coming from Tom and our entertainment team."