StarBand files for bankruptcy

One week after filing a lawsuit against one of its major investors, EchoStar

Communications Corp., satellite broadband provider StarBand Communications Inc. has

filed for bankruptcy protection in a federal court.

StarBand, partially owned by Israeli company Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., blamed

EchoStar for not turning over more than $2 million in fees that StarBand said

EchoStar collected as its representative.

EchoStar had invested $100 million in the company, for a 32 percent stake.

EchoStar wrote the investment off its taxes this year as a bad

investment.

EchoStar cut off its marketing relationship with StarBand in February and

ceased turning over subscriber fees for 31,000 of StarBand's total of 41,000

subscribers.

To keep the company from going under, parent company Gilat is loaning it $2.8

million, which the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware approved Monday.

StarBand is combining its two lawsuits against EchoStar at the Delaware

court, a spokeswoman said.