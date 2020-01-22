'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Returns on Disney+ in February
Final season of animated series to debut Feb. 21
Disney+ will stream the seventh and final season of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars beginning Feb. 21.
An additional 12 episodes of the Star Wars spinoff series -- which last aired on Netflix in 2014 -- will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, according to the streaming service.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars -- created by George Lucas and executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian) -- stars Matt Lanter, Ashley Eckstein, Dee Bradley Baker, James Arnold Taylor, Katee Sackhoff and Sam Witwer.
