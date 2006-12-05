Star Trek Auction on eBay

Need the perfect holiday gift for the 26-year-old living in his parent's basement? You are in luck--just kidding--but Paramount will auction props and costumes from a host of Star Trek properties on eBay and itsawraphollywood.com beginning December 15, 2006.



The auction items will come from five TV series and 10 theatricals, according to Paramount, and will include costumes from Captain Kirk and Captain Picard as well garb worn by Spock, Deanna Troi, and some of the Klingons.



Props include a Klingon "Bat-Leth sword" that appears to have gotten plenty of screen time since it was used in Voyager, The Next Generation (TNG), and Deep Space Nine.



Added bonus? If that basement needs some furniture, there is even a lounge table and chairs from TNG for sale.