Stanley Kohnen Honey

Executive vice president and chief technology officer, Sportvision, Mountain View, Calif.; b. Pasadena, Calif., April 8, 1955; B.S., engineering and applied science, Yale University, 1978; M.S., electrical engineering, Stanford University, 1983; SRI International, Menlo Park, Calif., research engineer, 1978-83; Etak, Menlo Park, Calif., founder, 1983; executive vice president of engineering, 1983-89; president and chief executive officer, 1989-93; News Corp., Los Angeles, executive vice president for technology, 1993-97; current position since January 1998; m. Sally Lindsay, March 29, 1997.