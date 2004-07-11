Stanley Exits Stone Stanley

David Stanley has exited Stone Stanley Entertainment, the reality production shop he cofounded with Scott Stone in 1991.

Stanley is joining Telepictures Productions under a deal that will see him producing for network, syndication and cable.

Stone Stanley's credits have included The Joe Schmo Show, Celebrity Mole, The Man Show, Shop 'til You Drop, and Loveline, to name a few.

Stanley's pre-history includes studio posts at NBC, MGM/UA, Metromedia, Lorimar, and Warner Bros., where shows he shepherded from the financial side included Dallas, Full House, Family Matters, and People's Court.