Stand by for NATPE 2001

Last-minute information on registration, housing, travel

NATPE is only days away, but it's still not too late to make plans. We asked NATPE what steps are needed to hit the show, and here's what they told us.

First off, registration is only available on site. Attendee registration at the South Concourse of the Las Vegas Convention Center only. Registration hours are:

Sunday, Jan 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Jan 22, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan 23, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan 24, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan 25, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Once you're registered, it's time to hit the exhibits and sessions. The exhibit hall is at the Las Vegas Convention Center (NOT the Sands Convention Center, like last time in Vegas), and all sessions (except where noted on the agenda) are being held at the Las Vegas Hilton, adjacent to the Convention Center.

The time for registering for a hotel through NATPE has past. Bookings now need to be done directly with the hotels. There is a list of NATPE hotels on the Web site at www.natpeonline.com for phone numbers. Another option is to call Las Vegas Housing assistance at (702) 386-0777.

As for flying out to Vegas, NATPE says that travel can be arranged by calling Hoffman Travel at (800) 423-3260 or (818)-238-4400.

Finally, for those living through a snowy winter, Las Vegas offers a respite but at this time of the year, you'd still be advised to leave the Coppertone at home. The National Weather Service says the average temperature for January is just over 45 degrees, ranging from an average maximum of 57 to lows of 33.