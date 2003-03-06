Stahl steps in

CBS Correspondent Lesley Stahl will be the host of Thursday night's Radio and

Television News Directors Foundation First Amendment dinner at the Ritz Carlton

Hotel in Washington, D.C.

CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather was originally scheduled to host the

annual awards banquet, but he had to fly back to New York after President Bush

decided to hold a prime-time press conference from the East Room Thursday night at 8.

Stahl was already slated to attend the dinner as a

presenter.