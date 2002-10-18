Staff switches at Access Hollywood
Clay Smith has been promoted to senior producer on NBC Enterprises' Access
Hollywood, while Adam Jordan has been hired as supervising producer of film
segments, executive producer Rob Silverstein said Thursday.
Smith has been at Access Hollywood since 1997, when he began as a
coordinating producer. He also appears on the show as a film critic.
Prior to joining Access Hollywood, Smith worked on Paramount Television's
Entertainment Tonight for 14 years.
Jordan returns to Access Hollywood after two years as executive
director of national publicity for Buena Vista Pictures Marketing. Jordan was
one of Access Hollywood's original producers.
