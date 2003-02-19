St. Louis reporter shot to death
KMOX(AM) St. Louis reporter and KETC-TV public-affairs panelist Nan Wyatt was
found shot to death at her home Tuesday night, and her husband is in police
custody, the station reported Wednesday.
Sources told the station the husband had dropped their son off at the home of
a relative, although the boy may have been in the family's home when his mother
was shot.
Wyatt, 44, known for her political reporting, was familiar to
St. Louis radio listeners since 1990, except for a stint at WBBM(AM) Chicago
from 1994 through 1996.
Wyatt hosted the morning drive Total Information AM since 1996 and
was a regular on KETC's Donnybrook Thursday nights.
