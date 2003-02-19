St. Louis reporter shot to death

KMOX(AM) St. Louis reporter and KETC-TV public-affairs panelist Nan Wyatt was

found shot to death at her home Tuesday night, and her husband is in police

custody, the station reported Wednesday.

Sources told the station the husband had dropped their son off at the home of

a relative, although the boy may have been in the family's home when his mother

was shot.

Wyatt, 44, known for her political reporting, was familiar to

St. Louis radio listeners since 1990, except for a stint at WBBM(AM) Chicago

from 1994 through 1996.

Wyatt hosted the morning drive Total Information AM since 1996 and

was a regular on KETC's Donnybrook Thursday nights.