St. Louis indie does Vegas
While a number of stations are staying home, St. Louis independent WHSL-TV
wants in on the action in Vegas.
The station becomes a United Paramount Network affiliate April 1, 2003.
Station owner Roberts Broadcasting has tapped veteran broadcaster Gregg
Filandrinos (former general manager of KDNL-TV St. Louis and former chairman of
the Fox affiliate board) as GM of the station.
Most recently, Filandrinos had been executive vice president of ad agency
Kupper Parker Communications Inc.
Filandrinos says he isn't shopping this year, but he will
be in Las Vegas this week to talk shop and kick tires.
