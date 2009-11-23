Sreenivasan to Join Re-Vamped ‘NewsHour' on PBS

Hari Sreenivasan, a correspondent for CBS News, will join PBS' NewsHour when it re-launches Dec. 7 with new two-anchor format (Jim Lehrer and a rotation of show correspondents), new graphics and logo, and a new mission combining its on-air and online components.

Sreenivasan will anchor news updates on the show's web site throughout the day, as well as appearing nightly on the broadcast with a summary of headlines.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hari to the NewsHour team," said NewsHour executive producer Linda Winslow. "Hari brings strong reporting experience from his previous assignments at CBS and ABC. Sreenivasan has appeared on the CBS Evening News, Early Show and Sunday Morning, and was an anchor on ABC News before that.