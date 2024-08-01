'Squid Game' Season 2 Finally Gets Premiere Date ... More Than Three Years After Season 1 Dropped

Netflix has finally set a premiere date for the second season of its most watched show ever, Squid Game, with new episodes dropping on December 26, a full 27 months after the hit Korean dystopian sci-fi drama first premiered.

It's unclear as to whether Netflix will stagger episodes, but the streaming company did commit to also debuting season 3 in 2025.

With its premiere date announcement, Netflix included this letter from Squid Game exec producer, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk:

(Image credit: Netlix)

The first season of Squid Game generated more than 2.2 billion hours of global watch time in its first 28 days on the platform.

Here's Netflix's official plot synopsis for Season 2: "Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it."

Netflix also included this teaser:

Squid Game: Season 2 | Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On