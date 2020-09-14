Spy Thriller ‘Tehran’ Starts on Apple TV+ September 25

Espionage thriller Tehran premieres on Apple TV+ September 25. There are eight episodes. Three run on premiere day and new episodes then air weekly, on Fridays.

Tehran tells the story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Iran that places her and everyone around her in jeopardy. The series stars Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi and Menashe Noy.

Tehran shot in Greece and the series aired in Israel.

Apple partnered with Cineflix Rights and Israeli network Kan 11 to co-produce Tehran. The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and is directed by Daniel Syrkin. Zonder worked on the Israeili hit Fauda.

Executive producers are Zonder, Eden, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson and Eldad Koblenz.