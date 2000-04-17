Spun cities

Nearly half the $4.3 billion worth of radio-station spinoffs required by the merger of Clear Channel Communications Inc. and AMFM Inc. have made their way to the FCC. According to documents made public last Tuesday, San Antonio, Texas-based Clear Channel is on the record with $2.04 billion worth of deals for 68 of the 112 stations it said last month that it was selling (B & C, March 13; station totals as Clear Channel counts them exclude stations it is acquiring in a swap). Here are the deals made public and corresponding buyers' interests. Note that the sellers are listed as Clear Channel or AMFM because the two companies have not yet merged:

- KOOL-FM and KZON(FM) Phoenix and KMLE(FM) Chandler/Phoenix, Ariz.; KPLN(FM) and KYXY(FM) San Diego; KIMN(FM) and KXKL-FM Denver and KDJM(FM) Greeley, Colo.; WOMX-FM Orlando, WJHM(FM) Daytona Beach/Orlando and WOCL(FM) Deland/Orlando, Fla.; WSJS(AM) Winston-Salem/Greensboro, WSML(AM) Graham/Greensboro and WMFR(AM) High Point/Greensboro, N.C., and WUBE-FM Cincinnati, WDOK(FM) and WQAL(FM) Cleveland and WZJM(FM) Cleveland Heights/Cleveland, Ohio

Price: $1,402,500,000

Buyer: Infinity Broadcasting Corp.; owns three FMs in Cincinnati and one FM in Cleveland. Note: CBS owns KCNC-TV Denver

Sellers: wsjs, wsml: Clear Channel; all others: AMFM

- KKTL-FM Cleveland/Houston, KTBZ(FM) Lake Jackson/Houston and KKBQ-FM Pasadena/Houston, Texas, and WKHK(FM), WKLR(FM), WMXB(FM) and WTVR(AM) Richmond, Va.

Price: $380 million cash

Buyer: Cox Radio Inc

Sellers: KKTL-FM, ktbz, wtvr: Clear Channel; KKBQ-FM, wkhk, wklr, wmxb: AMFM

Broker: Media Venture Partners (buyer)

- kezy(am)-kxmx(fm) Anaheim/Los Angeles, Calif.; KALC(FM) Denver; WBOB(AM) Florence, Ky./Cincinnnati, Ohio and WYGY(FM) Hamilton, Ohio/Cincinnati; WKNR(AM) and WRMR(AM) Cleveland, and KDGE(FM) Gainesville/Dallas, Texas

Price: $185.6 million cash

Buyer: Salem Communications; owns KKLA-FM, KLTX(AM) and KIEV(AM) Los Angeles; krks-am-fm, KBJD(AM) and KNUS(AM) Denver; KHZ(AM) Cincinnati; WHK(AM) Cleveland; KSKY(AM) Balch Springs/Dallas and KWRD-FM Arlington/Dallas, Texas

Sellers: kezy, kxmx: Clear Channel; all others: AMFM

Broker: Gary Stevens (buyer)

- woad(am)- WJMI(FM) and WKXI(AM) Jackson, WKXI-FM Magee/Jackson and WYJS(FM) Pickens, Miss.; WARQ(FM), WMFX(FM) and WOIC(AM) Columbia and WWDM(FM) Sumter/Columbia, S.C.

Price: $128 million

Buyer: Inner City Broadcasting Corp.

Seller: Clear Channel

- KKFR(FM) Glendale/Phoenix, Ariz.; KXPK(FM) Evergreen/Denver, Colo., and KEYI-FM San Marcos/Austin, Texas

Price: $127 million cash

Buyer: Hispanic Broadcasting Corp.; owns/is buying KHOT-FM Paradise Valley/Phoenix and klnz (fm) (formerly kwcy) Glendale/Phoenix, Ariz. Note: Clear Channel owns about 26% of HBC

Sellers: kkfr, kxpk: AMFM; KEYI-FM: Clear Channel

Broker: Star Media Group Inc (buyer)

- Exchange of Clear Channel's WGRD-FM and WCHT(FM) (formerly wlht) Grand Rapids and WTRV(FM) Walker/Grand Rapids, Mich., and WGNA-AM-FM Albany, WQBJ(FM) Cobleskill/Albany, WABT(FM) Mechanicville/Albany, WQBK-FM and WTMM(AM) Rensselaer/Albany, N.Y., for Regent Communications Inc.'s KOSS(FM) Rosamond/Lancaster/Palmdale, KTPI(FM) Tehachapi/Palmdale and KAVC(AM) Mojave/Palmdale, KROY(AM) Victorville, kixw(am)- KZXY-FM Apple Valley/Victorville, KATJ(FM) George/Victorville, KIXA(FM) Lucerne Valley/Victorville, all Calif., and wman(am)-wyht(fm) Mansfield and WSWR(FM) Shelby/Mansfield, Ohio

Value: More than $67 million (being paid in cash by Regent to Clear Channel; final value to be determined by Bond & Pecaro)

- KQUE(AM) Houston, KJOJ(AM) Conroe/Houston-kjoj-fm Freeport/Houston, KTJM(FM) Port Arthur/Houston and KSEV(AM) Tomball/Houston, Texas

Price: Estimated $50 million

Buyer: El Dorado Communications Inc.; owns KEYH(AM) Houston

Sellers: kque: AMFM; all others: Clear Channel

Broker: Mickey Kantor (buyer)

-wgne-fm Titusville/Dayonta Beach, Fla.

Price: $15 million

Buyer: Mega Communications of Daytona Beach LLC (Alfredo Alonso, president/20% owner)

Seller: Clear Channel

Broker: Norman Fischer & Associates (buyer)

- Swap of Clear Channel's KGGO(FM) and KHKI(FM) Des Moines, Iowa, and WROQ(FM) Anderson/Greenville and WTPT(FM) Forest City Greenville, S.C., for Barnstable/OBC Broadcasting Inc.'s WTOU(AM) and WKDD(FM) Akron, Ohio. Barnstable/OBC owner Albert J. Kaneb owns KBBG(AM) and kkso(am)-kjjy(fm) Des Moines

Value: More than $15 million (cash to be paid by Barnstable to Clear Channel; final value to be determined by Brad & Pecaro)

- WUBE(AM) Cincinnati

Price: $2 million

Buyer: Blue Chip Broadcasting Inc.; owns WIZF(FM) Erlanger, Ky./Cincinnati

Seller: AMFM

- WTRY(AM) Troy, N.Y., and KVET(AM) Austin, Texas

Price: $1.884 million cash ($1.594 million for wtry; $290,000 for kvet)

Buyer: Concord Media Group Inc.

Seller: AMFM

- KFON(AM) Austin, Texas

Price: $1.1 million

Buyer: Pecan Partners Ltd.

Seller: Clear Channel