SPT Taps Chien to Grow Asia Pacific Business

George Chien, VP, international networks, for Sony Pictures Television, has been named senior VP, international networks, Asia Pacific, reporting to Andy Kaplan, president of the networks. He will help develop new business in the region.

Chien will co-manage Sony's Premium Movie Partnership, a venture in Australia with 20th Century Fox, NBC Universal, Paramount, and Liberty Media; and TV1 Sci Fi, a joint venture with NBC Universal and CBS Studios International.

He also oversees SPT's TV nets in Asia, and helps manage its Indian channels.