SPT promotes Rider and McDonnell

Marti Rider and Boyd McDonnell have been promoted at Sony Pictures

Television.

Rider becomes vice president of the Southeast region, responsible for selling

first-run and off-net syndicated shows.

Rider has been with SPT for 10 years and most recently was director of sales

for the company’s Western region.

She will be relocating to Atlanta from Los Angeles.

McDonnell takes Rider’s job. Previously, he was account executive for the

Southeast region based in Atlanta.

Before joining Sony in 2000, he was sales and marketing director for

Capricorn Records.

In other Sony news, executive VP John Weiser has joined the board

of the Television Bureau of Advertising.

The TVB’s board is comprised of 30 television executives, with Liberty Broadcasting

Ppesident and CEO Jim Keelor serving as chairman.