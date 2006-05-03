Sprout Greenlights Good Night for Season Two
PBS Kids Sprout, a 24/7 ad-supported network targeting preschoolers, has greenlighted a second season of The Good Night Show.
Set to return to Sprout in July, Good Night will play on the digital channel from 6-9 p.m. ET, repeating from 9 p.m. to midnight. This season a new puppet character, Star, will be introduced, along with fresh segments covering, among other subjects, crafts, kiddie yoga, Spanish and sign language.
Sprout is a two-part package consisting of a linear cable channel and a video on-demand (VOD) service. The linear channel launched in September and currently reaches 20 million homes, and the VOD service debuted last spring.
