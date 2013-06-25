Sprint Shareholders Approve SoftBank Deal

Sprint Nextel shareholders overwhelmingly approved a merger

with Japanese wireless giant SoftBank Tuesday, ending a months-long battle with

Dish Network and paving the way for completion of the transaction in early

July.

According to a statement, about 98% of votes cast at a

special meeting of shareholders were in favor of the deal.

Dish had launched

a $25.5 billion bid in April for 100% of Sprint, rivaling a $20.1 billion

offer from SoftBank for 78% of the company. After Sprint's board said it would

evaluate the Dish offer and allowed

the satellite giant to conduct due diligence on the wireless carrier,

SoftBank sweetened its bid for the company to $21.6 billion. The new SoftBank

proposal meant less money for Sprint, but gave more cash to Sprint

shareholders. Sprint's board of directors announced on June 10 that the

SoftBank proposal was superior, but gave Dish until June 18 to come up with a

better bid. Dish said on June

18 that it would not make another bid for the carrier.

"Today is a historic day for our company, and I want to

thank our shareholders for approving this transformative merger agreement,"

said Sprint CEO Dan Hesse in a statement. "The transaction with SoftBank should

enhance Sprint's long-term value and competitive position by creating a company

with greater financial flexibility."

The deal is still subject to Federal

Communications Commission approval. The parties said in a statement that they

expect the transaction to be completed in early July.