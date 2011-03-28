Sprint Opposes Merger of AT&T and T-Mobile
Sprint said Monday it
was opposed to the merger of AT&T and T-Mobile, which is not a big surprise
since it would bulk up its major competitor.
"The transaction,
which requires the approval of the Department of Justice and the Federal
Communications Commission, and will likely spark a host of hearings in the U.S.
Congress, would reverse nearly three decades of actions by the U.S. government
and the courts that modernized and opened U.S. communications markets to
competition," said Sprint in a statement. "The wireless industry
has sparked unprecedented levels of competition, innovation, job creation and
investment for the American economy, all of which could be undone by this transaction."
"Sprint urges the United
States government to block this anti-competitive acquisition," said Vonya
McCann, SVP, government affairs, for Sprint, on the company's Web site.
"This transaction will harm consumers and harm competition at a time when this
country can least afford it."
"The U.S. wireless
market is intensely competitive with five or more competitors in 18 of the top
20 markets," said AT&T in n response. "The AT&T
T-Mobile merger will improve quality for consumers, provide a near-term
solution to spectrum exhaust, and expand the availability of LTE to 95% of
Americans, spurring innovation and economic growth."
The White House has
urged private industry to try and deliver 4G wireless to 95% of the
country within five years. AT&T says teaming up with T-Mobile will help it
deliver those 95%.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.