Sprint Opposes Merger of AT&T and T-Mobile

Sprint said Monday it

was opposed to the merger of AT&T and T-Mobile, which is not a big surprise

since it would bulk up its major competitor.

"The transaction,

which requires the approval of the Department of Justice and the Federal

Communications Commission, and will likely spark a host of hearings in the U.S.

Congress, would reverse nearly three decades of actions by the U.S. government

and the courts that modernized and opened U.S. communications markets to

competition," said Sprint in a statement. "The wireless industry

has sparked unprecedented levels of competition, innovation, job creation and

investment for the American economy, all of which could be undone by this transaction."

"Sprint urges the United

States government to block this anti-competitive acquisition," said Vonya

McCann, SVP, government affairs, for Sprint, on the company's Web site.

"This transaction will harm consumers and harm competition at a time when this

country can least afford it."

"The U.S. wireless

market is intensely competitive with five or more competitors in 18 of the top

20 markets," said AT&T in n response. "The AT&T

T-Mobile merger will improve quality for consumers, provide a near-term

solution to spectrum exhaust, and expand the availability of LTE to 95% of

Americans, spurring innovation and economic growth."

The White House has

urged private industry to try and deliver 4G wireless to 95% of the

country within five years. AT&T says teaming up with T-Mobile will help it

deliver those 95%.