Sprint Nextel Develops Mobile Video

Wireless carrier Sprint Nextel took the initiative to develop its own video programming that is available to Sprint customers on an on-demand basis and is delivered through the cellular network.

The service, which Sprint is branding as Sprint Exclusive Entertainment, consists of two-minute clips focusing on sports, music and entertainment news that Sprint is creating with production partner Intersport from a dedicated production studio.

SEE content is free to subscribers to Sprint’s Power Vision data plan. It can be accessed on video-enabled phones through the media player, which takes a consumer to a cable-TV-like channel grid where they can select a program to download and watch.

SEE will feature some 150 programs each week, including music news and video hosted by former VH1 veejay Rachel Perry; mobile content from entertainment Web site CelebTV.com with host Kelli Zink; and sports news and analysis delivered by former National Football League star running back Marshall Faulk, former Major League Baseball catcher and current Fox and Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network commentator Joe Girardi, former ESPN GameDay anchor Trev Alberts and sports agent Drew Rosenhaus.

In addition to football and baseball, SEE sports programs will also cover the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, golf, and college basketball, and will provide on-site coverage at major events like Super Bowl XLII and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.