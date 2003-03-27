Springer looks to checkered future

The Jerry Springer Show is sponsoring National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing driver Kevin Richard.

The show logo will be "prominently displayed" on Richard's Chevy Monte Carlo for 12 races.

Male-skewing auto racing is a snug cross-promotional fit with Springer's audience.

Although a camera will be mounted inside the car, there are currently no plans to ad race footage to the already often-heated action on Springer's talker, although it could wind up in generic promos.