Spring Launch for Summerland

The WB will launch new drama Summerland Tuesday, June 1, with a two-hour premiere from 8p.m.-10 p.m.

The show, from Spelling Television, stars Lori Loughlin as a San Francisco fashion designer who becomes the guardian of her sister's and brother-in-law's children.

After its premiere, Summerland will repeat on Sunday, June 6, at 8 p.m., then settle into its regular time period on Tuesday at 9 p.m., with another repeat on Sunday, June 13, at 9 p.m., and then regular repeats on Monday at 9 p.m.

Summerland is from executive producers Remi Aubuchon and Stephen Tolkin along with Aaron Spelling and E. Duke Vincent. Spelling and Vincent are also executive producers of The WB's 7th Heaven and Charmed.

