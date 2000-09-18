Spring-Break Suit

WTVF-TV Nashville's controversial series on the excesses of Spring Break has led to lawsuits by two young women who claim the series portrayed them in a false light. The women were taped by a friend in Panama City, Fla., who provided the tape to the station. At issue, said News Director Mike Cutler, "are four seconds of video at the beginning of one story in an eight-part series. The copy never said who they were or that they were doing anything illicit."

The series did allege that young people on break engaged in distasteful and illegal acts, and the plaintiffs say their presence in the series subjected them to ridicule.