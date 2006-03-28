Spreading the Gospel Channel
The Gospel Music Channel has signed a deal with Comcast for carriage in Atlanta and Savannah, Ga., and Nashville, Tenn.
The ad-supported digital cable network has a so-called hunting license with the company that allows it to seek carriage from individual Comcast systems.
The channel has a similar agreement with Charter, which has so far resulted in carriage deals with three of four Charter divisions.
The 15-month-old channel-- it launched in October 2004-- does not give out sub figures; it had approximately 4 million subs back in December. Gospel is available in 77 markets through agreements with Comcast, Charter, Cox and 25 independent operators.
