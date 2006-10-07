Trending

Joe George, executive VP, Frank N. Magid Associates, Marion, Iowa, will retire Jan. 1, after 24 years with the firm.

In his current position since 1983, George developed and executed the first formal sales and marketing strategy for the media research and consulting organization. He had previously served as VP/general manager of WXVT Greenville, Miss., and KAUZ Wichita Falls, Texas.