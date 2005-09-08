Spot TV To Jump 6.1% to 7.9%, Says TVB

The Television Bureau of Advertising predicts that spot TV revenues will grow 6.1% to 7.9% over the next two years, with key 2006 fmarket actors being the impact of oil prices on spending, the car and political categories, new technologies, and audience measurement and accountability issues.

TVB President Chris Rohrs says that the impact of Katrina remains a "wild card."

TVB looks at two-year cycles because odd-year comparisons take a hit from the absence of Olympics or big political dollars.

For 2006:

Local Spot +2.9 to +5.1%

National Spot +10.5 to +11.7%

TOTAL SPOT +6.1 to +7.9%



Network +3.0 to +5.0%

Syndication +2.5 to +4.0%

Network Cable +4.0 to +6.0%

Local Cable +6.0 to +8.0%





For 2007:

Local Spot +2.0 to +4.0%

National Spot - 1.0 to -3.0%

TOTAL SPOT - 0.2 to +1.8%



Network +2.0 to +4.0%

Syndication +2.0 to +4.0%

Network Cable +5.0 to +7.0%

Local Cable +6.0 to +8.0%