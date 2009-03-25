Sportsman Channel Taps InterMedia Outdoor's Burkhardt As President
The Sportsman Channel has shuffled its executive ranks, naming Willy Burkhardt president of the network, effective immediately, while network co-founder Michael Cooley is now serving as chairman.
In his new post, Burkhardt will oversee all of Sportsman's television programming, production and digital operations, as well as continue in his role of executive vice president for the network's parent InterMedia Outdoors, where he oversees TV, production and video content and cross-platform marketing activities. Burkhardt's appointment brings the company's full range of TV content resources under the direction of one person, further integrating IMO and Sportsman.
Burkhardt and Cooley report to InterMedia Outdoors CEO Jeff Paro. Todd Hansen, co-founder of Sportsman, will continue in his capacity of CMO and senior vice president with oversight of the channel's programming, sales and marketing activities, reporting to Burkhardt.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.