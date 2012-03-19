Sportsman Channel Becomes Nielsen-Rated on March 26

Outdoor proponent Sportsman Channel will become officially measured inside of Nielsen households, starting next week.

The network, which is looking to build its base of non-endemic sponsors, says it has been monitoring Nielsen's demonstration data for over a year, and, with promising trends in all key metrics, has elected to report the data externally on March 26.

"Sportsman Channel is the gateway to a targeted, premium audience of American Sportsmen and women who are savvy, brand conscious, passionate and highly acquisitive," said Sportsman Channel CEO Gavin Harvey in a statement. "Now with Nielsen as our measuring partner, we can deliver on the demand from national advertisers who want to connect with the 82 million consumers who call themselves sportsmen."

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.