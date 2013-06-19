Sports Summit: CBS' McManus -- Fox Sports 1 Not Altering OurStrategy

New York -- CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus expects the

launch of Fox Sports 1 in August to make a lot of noise, but he's not changing

the strategy of his cable competitor CBS Sports Network in light of the

crowding field, he told attendees at Wednesday's Sports Business and Technology

Summit presented by B&C, Multichannel News and TV Technology.





"There are a lot of competitors in this space," McManus

said in a keynote moderated by B&C deputy editor Michael Malone. "It

may very well be that in the future -- and we've done this with Turner -- that

we do deals in the future with NBC Sports Network or NBC or Fox Sports 1. We're

not directly responding to what they're doing by changing our altering our

strategy at the sports network right now."





Unlike NBC and Fox, who are investing hundreds of millions

of dollars in sports rights, CBS Sports Network has taken a different tack,

opting to pick up smaller properties like major league lacrosse and

Professional Bull Riders and hiring talent like Jim Rome and Doug Gottlieb to

helm studio shows.





"We are trying to build our network more slowly and

more strategically. We're not in a position right now in our corporation and we

don't want to invest that much money," McManus said. "At some point

we'll be in a position to compete for the highest-level rights, but right now

we have a different philosophy."





So far, the network has grown from 22 million households to

50 million in three years under the helm of David Berson, who earlierthis month was promoted to president of CBS Sports. McManus initially hired

the former ESPN executive in 2011 with the intention of grooming him for the

top job.





"As much as I love my job, succession planning at CBS

is very important," McManus said. "He will slowly assume more of the

day-to-day responsibilities, but I'm not going anywhere for a while."





And while NBC outbid Fox and ESPN for a $250-million,

three-year deal to broadcast the English Premier League, McManus praised the

sports ascendency that while not capable of rivaling the NFL or college

football, has grown into an important niche TV property.





"It has passionate fans. Soccer is not, in

my opinion, going to be mainstream, every single week on network television,

but it has a big impact on cable television and the big events like the World

Cup can have a big event on network television," he said. "It has

grown by leaps and bounds in terms of its value when you're building a cable

network."