Sports Business Journal, Sporting News Name Top Broadcasters

The Sports Business

Journal and Sporting News have come out with a list of the top 25 active sports

broadcasters, play-by-play and analysts, with CBS's college football

analyst and former college and pro quarterback Gary Danielson heading the list.

NBC's Chris

Collingsworth is second, followed by Al Michaels, Phil Simms, Lirk Herbstreit,

Troy Aikman, Ron Franklin, Verne Lundquist, Joe Buck, Jim Nantz, Mike Tirico,

Brad Nessler, Brent Musberger, Jon Gruden, Daryl Johnston, Ron Jaworski, Greg

Gumbel, Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Dan Fouts, Bob Papa, Mike Patrick,

Chris Fowler, Gus Johnson, and Dick Enberg.

The list is

publishing in the Nov. 23 issue of Sporting News with features and follow-up in

the journal.