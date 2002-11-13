SpongeBob soaks up ratings

Nickelodeon's animated hit, SpongeBob SquarePants, fired up the cable

Nielsen Media Research ratings last week, with 12 episodes rating in the top 50

cable shows.

The highest rating was a 3.8 for a morning play Nov. 10, according to

Nielsen. SpongeBob's best prime time mark was a 2.8 Nov. 5.

Nickelodeon finished the week of Nov. 4 through 10 with a 1.6 average in

prime time and a 1.4 in total day.

ESPN took the top spot in prime time with a 2.3 average last week. Its Sunday-night National Football League matchup between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins grabbed a

7.6 rating, a cable-best last week.

Lifetime Television collected a 1.8 average, good enough for second place.

Nick, USA Network and Turner Network Television tied for third with 1.6 prime time averages.

Election coverage boosted Fox News Channel to a 1.5 rating and Cable News Network to a 1.0.