SpongeBob Scores in February

Nickelodeon boasted the most-viewed cable program of the month with its President’s Day SpongeBob special, Lost in Time. The half-hour episode, which averaged 8.56 million total viewers at 8 p.m. on Feb. 20, was the highest-rated SpongeBob episode ever with kids and the highest-rated play on Nick since 2001, according to Nielsen Media Research.

TNT took the next programming spot with its East vs. West game, which averaged 7.04 million total viewers Feb.19 between 8:48 p.m. and 11:36 p.m. Fox News took third, averaging 6.47 million total viewers for its State of the Union coverage Jan. 31 between 9 and 10 p.m.

For the month, USA averaged the largest audience with 2.54 million total viewers in prime. TNT took second with 2.45 million total viewers, non-ad-supported Disney came in third with 2.27 million total viewers and TBS took fourth with 1.61 million total viewers.