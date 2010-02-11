Spongebob Rises to the Top on Web

Spongebob was the

top Web site in TV land for the week ending Feb. 6 according to Hitwise, which

draws from a sample of 10 million Web surfers.

On the cable side, Nickelodeon's Spongebob claimed 7.79% of U.S.

visits to TV show sites, edging out SouthPark's

6.67%. Comedy Central's sitcom drew the most traffic to a cable network site,

giving the net a 8.72% share of traffic. ABC Family's Secret Life of the American Teenager was a distant second, drawing

2.62% of traffic to the site.

ABC's Lost topped American Idol as the most-trafficked

broadcast TV show Web site with 10.62% of U.S. traffic, outdistancing

second-place Idol with 7.79%,

also was tops among network Web sites with 34.14% of traffic to CBS's 29.97% in

second place.

When cable and broadcast traffic are combined, the absorbent

and yellow and porous winner had 5.45% of traffic, followed by South Park with 4.67% and Lost in third with 3.21%.