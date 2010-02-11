Spongebob Rises to the Top on Web
Spongebob was the
top Web site in TV land for the week ending Feb. 6 according to Hitwise, which
draws from a sample of 10 million Web surfers.
On the cable side, Nickelodeon's Spongebob claimed 7.79% of U.S.
visits to TV show sites, edging out SouthPark's
6.67%. Comedy Central's sitcom drew the most traffic to a cable network site,
giving the net a 8.72% share of traffic. ABC Family's Secret Life of the American Teenager was a distant second, drawing
2.62% of traffic to the site.
ABC's Lost topped American Idol as the most-trafficked
broadcast TV show Web site with 10.62% of U.S. traffic, outdistancing
second-place Idol with 7.79%,
according to Hitwise, which draws from a sample of 10 million Web surfers. ABC
also was tops among network Web sites with 34.14% of traffic to CBS's 29.97% in
second place.
When cable and broadcast traffic are combined, the absorbent
and yellow and porous winner had 5.45% of traffic, followed by South Park with 4.67% and Lost in third with 3.21%.
