SPJ Takes NBC to Task For David Goldman and Son's Jet Flight

NBC says it didn't pay for

its interview with David Goldman.

That came in response to a

statement from The Society of Professional Journalists taking it to task for

what it called crossing the line into checkbook journalism.

In a statement issued

Monday, SPJ said its journalistic ethics committee was "appalled" by

the news that NBC had provided the plane that flew Goldman and his

son back from Brazil after a high-profile

custody battle, saying NBC made itself part of the story and called into

question its "neutrality, integrity and credibility."

"NBC News has not and will

not pay for an interview," said NBC of the Christmas Eve invite to the

Goldman's to hitch a ride on the plane on which NBC staffers were returning

from covering the story.

"The Goldmans were

invited on a jet NBC News chartered to fly home to the U.S. on Thursday, Dec.

24," the network told B&C in

a statement. "NBC News has followed this story since the Goldman's story

first ran on Dateline nearly one year

ago -- David Goldman since has appeared on Today

seventeen times," suggesting the news network was simply closing the loop

on an extensive association with the Goldmans. "NBC News has not and will not pay for an

interview."

NBC got

the first exclusive interview with Goldman during the flight for Today Monday.

SPJ saw it

differently. It said the race to be first with a story should not mean buying

interviews, calling the flight "an extravagant gift" that viewers

could assume secured NBC exclusive interviews, video footage and the family's

good will. "By making itself part of a breaking news story on which it was

reporting - apparently to cash in on the exclusivity assured by its expensive

gesture - NBC jeopardized its journalistic independence and credibility in its

initial and subsequent reports," said SPJ in its statement.

"In effect, the

network branded the story as its own, creating a corporate and promotional

interest in the way the story unfolds. NBC's ability to report

the story fairly has been compromised by its financial involvement."

SPJ promotes free speech

and the free flow of information on behalf of nearly 10,000 members, according

to the group. Its code of ethics

includes avoiding paying for access to news or newsmakers.