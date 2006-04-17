SPJ Names Award Winners

A mix of network and local station news programs were honored with Society of Professional Journalist Sigma Delta chi awards Monday for excellence in journalism. They included the much-hailed Katrina coverage by Brian Williams and company at NBC News, and a public service award to Fox's KTTV Los Angeles.

Following are the TV winners. Although it says no award was presented in the breaking-news category for markets below the top 25, that is not because none of the nominees were worthy. Instead, says program coordinator Heather Porter, it's because the judges have not yet submitted the winner in the category, which she expects to come in in the next few days. The winners will get their awards July 14 at a banquet at the National Press Club in Washington.

Television

Breaking News Coverage (Network/Top 25 Markets)

“After Katrina: A Disaster Unfolds,” Staff of NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams, New York, N.Y.

Breaking News Coverage (all other markets)

No award presented

Investigative Reporting (Network/Top 25 Markets)

“Trouble on the Tarmac,” Susannah Frame, Eric Olson and Kellie Cheadle of KING-TV Seattle, Wash.

Feature Reporting (Network/Top 25 Markets)

“A Lesson Before Dying,” Steve Robinson, Mark Nelson, Elizabeth Cohen and Jennifer Pifer of CNN, Atlanta, Ga.

Feature Reporting (all other markets)

“Domestic Violence: When Love Hurts,” Juri Tatsuuma, Eric Leeds and Paul Simone of News 12 Westchester, Yonkers, N.Y.

Documentaries (Network/Top 25 Markets)

“Rescued from the Shadows,” Staff of 48 Hours, New York, N.Y.

Documentaries (all other markets)

“Making Schools Work,” Hedrick Smith, Rick Young and Sarah Colt of South Carolina Educational Television, Columbia, S.C.

Public Service in Television Journalism (Network/Top 25 Markets)

“Wednesday’s Child,” Staff of KTTV FOX 11, Los Angeles, Calif.

Public Service in Television Journalism (all other markets)

“The Troubled Ten,” Staff of WBTV, Charlotte, N.C.