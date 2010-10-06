SPJ Installs New President
Hagit Limor, an investigative reporter and head of
the I-team at WCPO-TV Cincinnati has been installed as the new president of the
Society of Professional Journalists.
That came at the society's annual meeting in Las
Vegas Tuesday.
She succeeds Kevin Smith, a journalism professor at
James Madison University in Virginia, one of whose last official acts was topress Congress to pass a federal shield law.
"We have future generations to rely on us for
factual information," Limor said in a statement. "Only we watchdogs can prevent
the worst of history from rising again."
Among Limor's plans are to explore creating
international chapters (she was born in Israel and moved to the U.S. as a
child) and creating a Black Hole Award (the opposite of SPJ's Sunshine Award)
for "worst access to public records."
Limor has been active in the association as chapter
president, membership chair, national membership committee member, finance
committee member and board member of SPJ's Sigma Delta Chi Foundation.
