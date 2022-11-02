‘Spirited’ Trailer: Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell Star in Twist on Holiday Classic ‘A Christmas Carol’
Holiday musical film to debut on Apple TV Plus November 18
Apple TV Plus offers a new twist on the holiday movie classic A Christmas Carol with its upcoming musical comedy Spirited, debuting on the streaming service November 18.
The movie, which stars Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer, retells the classic Charles Dickens tale from the perspective of the three ghosts, according to Apple TV Plus.
The musical follows the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) who, on Christmas Eve, seeks out one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But the chosen Scrooge (Reynolds) turns the tables on Christmas Present, who finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future, according to the streaming service.
Spirited is directed by Sean Anders, and written by Anders and John Morris.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
