‘Spirited’ Trailer: Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell Star in Twist on Holiday Classic ‘A Christmas Carol’

Apple TV Plus offers a new twist on the holiday movie classic A Christmas Carol with its upcoming musical comedy Spirited, debuting on the streaming service November 18.

The movie, which stars Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer, retells the classic Charles Dickens tale from the perspective of the three ghosts, according to Apple TV Plus.

The musical follows the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) who, on Christmas Eve, seeks out one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But the chosen Scrooge (Reynolds) turns the tables on Christmas Present, who finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future, according to the streaming service.

Spirited is directed by Sean Anders, and written by Anders and John Morris.■