SpiritDigital Media Gets Development Rights for 'Ballad of the Trunk Monkey Bandit'

Spirit Digital

Media was awarded the broadcast and publishing development rights to the

award-winning magazine feature Ballad of the Trunk Monkey Bandit, it was

announced Tuesday.

Spirit will

develop a television comedy series as well as a long-form book based on the

feature.

Appearing in Slake,

Ballad tells the autobiographical story of actor and writer David Henry

Schneider's cross-country drug run gone bad. It was awarded the Best Magazine

Feature for 2010 from the Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards.

"Even though

spending time in Federal Prison was a terrible thing, I now know how people

like Martha Stewart and Bernie Madoff spent their days behind bars," said

Schneider. "The levity of the situation was undeniable and Spirit has been

greatly supportive to embrace the material and this sensibility."

"David's

perspective on being in a 'camp for criminals' is hilarious and tragic.

The material is a fascinating insight into white collar prisons in the

way M*A*S*H* explored combat hospitals - we are certain that this will

have broad appeal across all media platforms," noted Zev Suissa, Spirit's

creative director.