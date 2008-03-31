Trending

Spike's Patterson Adds TV Land to Expanded Role

By

Casey Patterson, senior VP of talent development and casting for Spike TV, has been named senior VP, event production and talent development for Spike TV and co-owned TV Land.

It is a newly created post, with Patterson asked to cultivate relationships with major studios to pitch network tie-ins, events and other opportunites for actors promoting new films and other projects.

Before joining Spike TV (then TNN) in 2000, Patterson was director of talent development at VH1.