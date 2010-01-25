Spike Ups John Griffin

John Griffin has been promoted to senior VP of programming

for Spike TV. He had been VP of programming, a position he has held since 2005.

Griffin is

tasked with scheduling, media planning and acquisitions for the network, which

is part of the MTV Networks Entertainment Group.

Among the acquisitions Griffin

has spearheaded for the network have been Entourage, the Star Wars

films and Band of Brothers.

"We're extremely fortunate to have John at the helm in

the critical role of head programmer," said Kay. "He is a

talented executive with a proven track record and is well-respected by our

program suppliers. He brings a different perspective and a wealth of

programming experience to the job."