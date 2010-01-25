Spike Ups John Griffin
By Alex Weprin
John Griffin has been promoted to senior VP of programming
for Spike TV. He had been VP of programming, a position he has held since 2005.
Griffin is
tasked with scheduling, media planning and acquisitions for the network, which
is part of the MTV Networks Entertainment Group.
Among the acquisitions Griffin
has spearheaded for the network have been Entourage, the Star Wars
films and Band of Brothers.
"We're extremely fortunate to have John at the helm in
the critical role of head programmer," said Kay. "He is a
talented executive with a proven track record and is well-respected by our
program suppliers. He brings a different perspective and a wealth of
programming experience to the job."
