Spike TV's Niels Schuurman Promoted to Executive VP, Brand Marketing and Creative

Niels Schuurman's has been promoted at Spike TV to executive

VP, brand marketing and creative Thursday (April 15). He had served the company as senior VP.

In his new expanded role, Schuurman will

continue to oversee all marketing, as well as managing all creative aspects

relating to the visual presentation of the Spike brand. He will oversee all on

and off air promotion and marketing and integrated marketing creative and focus

on helping to build franchises for the brand across all media.

Schuurman joined Spike TV in 2004 and

helped to define the channel's male-oriented brand. Prior to Spike, he spent 13

years at Nickelodeon as a promotions writer/producer, a world wide creative

director and eventually senior VP of creative.

A graduate from Boston University,

he's also gone on to win numerous awards.

He has been recognized as one of Electronic Media's Top Ten Marketers in

the Entertainment Industry.