Spike TV's Niels Schuurman Promoted to Executive VP, Brand Marketing and Creative
Niels Schuurman's has been promoted at Spike TV to executive
VP, brand marketing and creative Thursday (April 15). He had served the company as senior VP.
In his new expanded role, Schuurman will
continue to oversee all marketing, as well as managing all creative aspects
relating to the visual presentation of the Spike brand. He will oversee all on
and off air promotion and marketing and integrated marketing creative and focus
on helping to build franchises for the brand across all media.
Schuurman joined Spike TV in 2004 and
helped to define the channel's male-oriented brand. Prior to Spike, he spent 13
years at Nickelodeon as a promotions writer/producer, a world wide creative
director and eventually senior VP of creative.
A graduate from Boston University,
he's also gone on to win numerous awards.
He has been recognized as one of Electronic Media's Top Ten Marketers in
the Entertainment Industry.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.