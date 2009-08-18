Spike TV, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Forge New Deal

Spike TV and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) agreed to a new three-year contract, the companies announced Tuesday. The deal includes new episodes of TNA’s weekly iMPACT show as well as new original series and specials. TNA Entertainment will also produce 10 one-hour installments featuring the greatest bouts in its history.



The new deal marks what has been a successful partnership for Spike. During Q2 of 2009, iMPACT averaged 1.8 million weekly viewers and posted double-digit increases over previous time-period averages.



“TNA Wrestling has consistently delivered strong ratings in key male demographics and has continually grown its weekly audience,” said Spike TV President Kevin Kay. “We are excited to not only continue but also expand our relationship with the world’s fastest growing wrestling organization.”