Spike TV sets GQ Awards show

Spike TV and GQ magazine are teaming up to present GQ's annual

Men of the Year Awards.

Spike TV, formerly known as The New TNN, is relaunching with a young-male

target and adding a batch of guy-oriented series and specials.

The GQ Men of the Year Awards will air Oct. 21, the same day the

magazine's "Men of the Year" issue hits newsstands in New York and Los

Angeles.

Spike TV is also bringing back Slamball -- its own breed of

basketball, played on a trampoline-filled court -- for a second season Aug.

4.

The network assumes its new identity on-air June 16.