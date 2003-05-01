Spike TV sets GQ Awards show
Spike TV and GQ magazine are teaming up to present GQ's annual
Men of the Year Awards.
Spike TV, formerly known as The New TNN, is relaunching with a young-male
target and adding a batch of guy-oriented series and specials.
The GQ Men of the Year Awards will air Oct. 21, the same day the
magazine's "Men of the Year" issue hits newsstands in New York and Los
Angeles.
Spike TV is also bringing back Slamball -- its own breed of
basketball, played on a trampoline-filled court -- for a second season Aug.
4.
The network assumes its new identity on-air June 16.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.