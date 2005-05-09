Spike TV Promotes Coleman to VP

Spike TV has named Beth Coleman VP, ad sales research, reporting to Laura E. Wendt, senior VP, research, for Nickelodeon Networks. Coleman will oversee the sales research team at the Viacom-owned men’s network, providing sales and marketing data, and projecting long- and short-term audiences. She previously created multimedia and upfront research presentations for advertisers as VP of research at Paramount Advertising Services, most recently overseeing the launch presentation for The Insider. Prior to that, she held roles in syndicated- and local-TV research. Spike is an MTV network, available in about 88 million homes.