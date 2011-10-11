Spike TV Names Slusser SVP, Sports and Multi-Platform Programming

Spike TV has named Jon Slusser to the newly-created

position of senior vice president, sports and multi-platform programming, Kevin

Kay, president, Spike TV announced Tuesday.

In this new role, Slusser will oversee the creation of

live, multi-platform events for Spike TV's male audience, as well as identify

sports and other events that would fit in with Spike TV's brand. He will also

manage the network's interstitial programming including The Playbook and Spare Time,

as well as video game shows and specials.

"Spike is committed to creating distinctive live

programming that delivers viewers on a multitude of platforms including

television, online, mobile, social networks, and tablets," said Kay, to whom

Slusser will report. "We believe Jon's entrepreneurial spirit and

forward thinking leadership in multi platform programming makes him the perfect

guy to identify and build emerging franchises for us."

Slusser previously served as senior vice president of

Spike Digital Entertainment, a group he helped create that includes Spike.com,

GameTrailers.com, UltimateFighter.com and GameTrailers

TV, a TV show on which he served as executive producer. Slusser joined MTV Networks

in 2006 after his company, GameTrailers.com, was acquired by Viacom.