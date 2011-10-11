Spike TV Names Slusser SVP, Sports and Multi-Platform Programming
Spike TV has named Jon Slusser to the newly-created
position of senior vice president, sports and multi-platform programming, Kevin
Kay, president, Spike TV announced Tuesday.
In this new role, Slusser will oversee the creation of
live, multi-platform events for Spike TV's male audience, as well as identify
sports and other events that would fit in with Spike TV's brand. He will also
manage the network's interstitial programming including The Playbook and Spare Time,
as well as video game shows and specials.
"Spike is committed to creating distinctive live
programming that delivers viewers on a multitude of platforms including
television, online, mobile, social networks, and tablets," said Kay, to whom
Slusser will report. "We believe Jon's entrepreneurial spirit and
forward thinking leadership in multi platform programming makes him the perfect
guy to identify and build emerging franchises for us."
Slusser previously served as senior vice president of
Spike Digital Entertainment, a group he helped create that includes Spike.com,
GameTrailers.com, UltimateFighter.com and GameTrailers
TV, a TV show on which he served as executive producer. Slusser joined MTV Networks
in 2006 after his company, GameTrailers.com, was acquired by Viacom.
