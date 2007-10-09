Spike TV Names Kay President

Spike TV promoted general manager and executive vice president Kevin Kay to president of the network.

Kay, whose contract was up for renewal, continues to report to MTV Networks Entertainment Group president Doug Herzog and will continue serving as Spike’s chief executive on all creative and business matters for the male-targeting cable network.

Kay -- who started his career with writing and production stints in local TV, late-night and pay cable -- spent 10 years in production and development at Nickelodeon before moving over to Spike predecessor The Nashville Network. He was part of the crew that decided to scrap TNN and, after several incarnations, relaunched it as Spike TV in 2003.

He became Spike's executive VP, programming and production and later ascended to the executive VP/GM role, overseeing programming, marketing, research and multiplatform ventures for the network.