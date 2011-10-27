Spike TV Names Eastburg VP of Original Series

Alex Eastburg has been named to the newly-created

position of vice president of original series for Spike TV, it was announced

Thursday.

Based at the network's California office, Eastburg will

oversee the development of Spike TV's non-scripted series. He will report to

Tim Duffy, senior VP of original series.

"We're thrilled to add Alex's

talents to our team," said Sharon Levy, executive VP, original

series and animation. "We have worked extensively with him on a number of

projects and we've always felt his vision and energy lines up perfectly with

our Spike goals. We look forward to having him play an instrumental part

in developing programming that resonates with our

audience."

Most recently, Eastburg served as co-executive producer

for Car Lot Cowboy. He also served as

co-executive producer for two seasons of Spike TV's DEA from Al Roker Entertainment, as well as TLC's Sarah Palin's Alaska and truTV's Tiger Team.