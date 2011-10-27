Spike TV Names Eastburg VP of Original Series
Alex Eastburg has been named to the newly-created
position of vice president of original series for Spike TV, it was announced
Thursday.
Based at the network's California office, Eastburg will
oversee the development of Spike TV's non-scripted series. He will report to
Tim Duffy, senior VP of original series.
"We're thrilled to add Alex's
talents to our team," said Sharon Levy, executive VP, original
series and animation. "We have worked extensively with him on a number of
projects and we've always felt his vision and energy lines up perfectly with
our Spike goals. We look forward to having him play an instrumental part
in developing programming that resonates with our
audience."
Most recently, Eastburg served as co-executive producer
for Car Lot Cowboy. He also served as
co-executive producer for two seasons of Spike TV's DEA from Al Roker Entertainment, as well as TLC's Sarah Palin's Alaska and truTV's Tiger Team.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.